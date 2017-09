Video

Georgian journalists have staged a series of protests over the arrest of four photographers accused of spying for Russian intelligence.

The court sent Irakli Kurtsikidze, Giorgi Abdaladze, and Irakli Gedenidze, a personal photographer of President Mikheil Saakashvilii, to pretrial detention.

Mr. Gedenidze's wife - Natia - was also arrested but was released on bail.

Nina Akhmeteli reports.