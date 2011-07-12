Fears over Italy's debt persist

Video

Fears of further contagion from the Eurozone debt crisis continue to weigh on the world's stock markets.

Both Italy and Spain's borrowing costs soared to record highs earlier - as investors fret about their finances.

The worry is that the rest of the bloc would struggle to bailout their economies which are much larger than Greece, Portugal and Ireland's combined.

Meanwhile - after a second day of talks - eurozone finance ministers have still yet to come to an agreement on Greece's second bailout.

Matthew Price reports.