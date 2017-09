Video

Thousands of mourners have flocked to the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica to mark the 16th anniversary of the massacre there.

Around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in Srebrenica when Bosnian Serb troops overran an enclave guarded by Dutch UN soldiers.

Burials took place today for the remains of another 613 victims unearthed from mass graves.

Mark Lowen reports.