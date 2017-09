Video

Mourners have gathered in Srebrenica to mark 16 years since the massacre of some 8,000 Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) by Bosnian Serb forces.

The remains of 613 victims recovered from mass graves and identified over the past year are being reburied at a nearby memorial centre

The former Bosnian Serb military commander, Ratko Mladic, is currently standing trial on war crimes charges in The Hague.