Russia fears 110 dead as boat sinks on Volga River

Officials in Russia say there is little hope of finding any more survivors after a tourist boat sank in the Volga River.

Dozens of divers have been searching the waters of the river, but a spokeswoman for the emergency ministry said the chances of finding more survivors were minimal.

The double-decker Bulgaria was carrying 196 passengers and crew when it was caught in a storm on Sunday while sailing to the regional capital, Kazan.

Steve Rosenberg reports.