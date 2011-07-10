Russian boat Bulgaria sinks on Volga leaving many missing

Video

More than 100 people are missing and feared dead after a tourist boat sank on the Volga River in Russia.

Dozens of people were rescued after the boat sank in the Tatarstan region, about 750km (450 miles) east of Moscow. At least two deaths are confirmed.

More than 180 passengers and crew were believed to be on the Bulgaria, which was sailing from the town of Bulgar to the regional capital, Kazan.

Daniel Griffiths reports.