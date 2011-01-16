Video
High hopes for Marine Le Pen
The far-right National Front in France has announced that Marine Le Pen, daughter of the party's founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, has been elected to replace him as leader.
The far-right National Front in France has announced that Marine Le Pen, daughter of the party's founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, has been elected to replace him as leader.
Mr Le Pen made a farewell speech to the party on Saturday, almost forty years after he first established it.
The BBC's Christian Fraser has been at the National Front party conference in Tours.
-
16 Jan
- From the section Europe