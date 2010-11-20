David Cameron
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cameron and Nato leaders agree Afghanistan exit strategy

Prime Minister David Cameron says he has made a "firm commitment" to end British combat operations in Afghanistan by 2015.

All countries involved in the mission signed-up to a deadline at the Nato Summit, aiming to hand control to Afghan forces by the end of 2014..

Speaking at the summit in Lisbon, the prime minister said there will be a transition period in Afghanistan between early 2011 and the end of 2014.

  • 20 Nov 2010