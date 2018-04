Video

The Nato‎ summit held in Lisbon, Portugal is being billed as the most important meeting in the alliance's 61‑year history.

Some of the topics of the agenda will be a framework on how to pass security to Afghan forces over the next four years.

The handover from Nato‎-led forces to local Afghan units is expected to finish by a target date of 2014.

The BBC's political correspondent, Carole Walker, reports.