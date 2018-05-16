Why some athletes 'desert' during games
Video

Why some Commonwealth Games athletes overstay their visas

Visiting athletes who went missing during the Commonwealth Games in April may face deportation now their visas have expired, the Australian government says.

Former Cameroonian athlete Simplice Ribouem did the same during the 2006 games in Melbourne. He explains his "huge" decision.

Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper.

