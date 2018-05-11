Media player
Margaret River incident: Police probe Western Australia deaths
Police have been searching a property near Margaret River, in Western Australia, after seven people were found dead there.
The bodies of four children and three adults were discovered at the rural property.
Authorities would not say how the victims died, but confirmed that two firearms were found at the scene.
11 May 2018
