Stalling a plane to fight drug addiction
Video

The experience of flying a plane as it stalls is being used as part of a rehabilitation programme in Australia.

Under the scheme, young people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction are briefly put in charge of a light aircraft.

It is designed to help them take control of their lives.

Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper

  • 13 Mar 2018
