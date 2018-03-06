WW2 US aircraft carrier wreck found
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

USS Lexington: World War Two aircraft carrier wreck found

The remains have been discovered of aircraft carrier the USS Lexington, which went down after a World War Two naval battle.

The ship was hit several times by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea off Australia.

  • 06 Mar 2018
Go to next video: WW2 warship found under the ocean