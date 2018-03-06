Media player
USS Lexington: World War Two aircraft carrier wreck found
The remains have been discovered of aircraft carrier the USS Lexington, which went down after a World War Two naval battle.
The ship was hit several times by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea off Australia.
06 Mar 2018
