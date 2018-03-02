The record-breaking 99-year-old swimmer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australian swimmer: 99-year-old 'breaks world record'

Taking on a swimming world record is no easy feat, but try doing that when you're nearly a century old like George Corones.

Read more: Corones 'quite delighted' by achievement

Go to next video: The 93-year-old swimmer still winning medals