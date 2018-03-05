Being sexy at any size in Asia

Media player
Big in Asia: The woman showing plus-size can be beautiful
Wang Chi is a plus-size actress and social media celebrity in Taiwan.
She's determined to prove you can be beautiful at any size, and now she's taking on a new challenge.
Video by Tzuwei Liu, Zoe Chen, and Tessa Wong.
05 Mar 2018
Asia
