Would you be a 'croc-wrangler'?

Video

Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory advertised for a new park manager, last year.

The job description said they wanted a “CEO and part-time croc-wrangler” to look after the some 20,000 sq km (7,722 square miles) park.

But what does the job really involve?

The BBC Travel Show spoke to the then park manager, Steve Wroe, on one of his last days on the job.

Additional footage: Tourism NT, Getty and Pond5