Youngest ever Australian senator speaks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia's youngest senator pledges to champion disabled cause
Jordon Steele-John has given his first speech as Australia's newest - and youngest - senator.
The England-born 23-year-old, who also has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, pledged to be "a tireless champion" and change how society views the disabled.
And he warned his fellow senators that his generation was prepared to bring about great change.
-
29 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-42172936/australia-s-youngest-senator-pledges-to-champion-disabled-causeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window