Youngest ever Australian senator speaks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia's youngest senator pledges to champion disabled cause

Jordon Steele-John has given his first speech as Australia's newest - and youngest - senator.

The England-born 23-year-old, who also has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, pledged to be "a tireless champion" and change how society views the disabled.

And he warned his fellow senators that his generation was prepared to bring about great change.

  • 29 Nov 2017
Go to next video: The rapper born without a jaw