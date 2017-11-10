Inside squalid Australia refugee camp

Video
Manus Island: Inside Australia's refugee camp
Many asylum seekers trying to get to Australia by boat have their refugee claims processed offshore in Papua New Guinea or Nauru - and are resettled there rather than in Australia.
An Australian NGO got access to the controversial Manus Island detention centre on PNG. The centre was recently closed - but about 600 men have refused to leave for alternative accommodation, fearing they will be attacked by locals.
