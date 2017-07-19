Turnbull: Damond killing 'inexplicable'
Justine Damond: Turnbull calls killing 'shocking' and 'inexplicable'

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said he is seeking answers from US authorities over the "shocking" and "inexplicable" death of a woman shot by police in Minneapolis.

Justine Damond was killed after calling police to report a possible crime.

US media reported that Ms Damond, 40, was dressed in her pyjamas and had approached the driver's side door of a police car when she was shot on Saturday.

