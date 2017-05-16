Children sniffing aviation fuel in Australia's Northern Territory

Video

Young people - including children as young as seven - have been sniffing aviation fuel at an airfield in northern Australia.

Video shows them clambering on to the small charter planes to get at fuel tanks.

Reports say about 100 young people have been breaking into the airfield on Elcho Island in the Northern Territory most nights for the past year.

Nine children and an adult have been taken to hospital suffering from very high levels of lead in their blood. Lead poisoning can cause serious physical and behavioural problems.

Aviation fuel sniffing prompts warning in Australia