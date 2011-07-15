Video
Power cuts hit Pakistan's economy
Power shortages and rolling blackouts are hitting Pakistan. Millions of people are going without energy for as much as ten hours a day.
There are growing protests and experts warn that the problems will hurt the country's already struggling economy.
The BBC's Shahzeb Jillani looks at the impact in the country's industrial hub Karachi.
Ghufran Atta Khan, from Karachi Electric Supply Corporation, features in this report.
