Indonesia becoming a refugee pinch point

About 90 Sri Lankan refugees are still refusing to leave a ship anchored in Indonesian waters, a week after the vessel was stopped following mechanical difficulties.

The Tamils say they fled Sri Lanka two years ago following the war, and they want to sail on to New Zealand to start new lives.

The country has become a transit point for such groups, and there are several hundred people living in detention camps as their asylum claims are processed.

Karishma Vaswani reports from Jakarta.