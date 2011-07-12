Tajiks set 'too-young-to-pray' law at local mosque

Video

The lower house of Tajik parliament has voted to approve a controversial bill which, amongst many of its amendments, bars children under 18 from praying at mosques.

The bill has been heavily criticised by local religious communities and only two deputies from the opposition Islamic Revival Party voted against it, in the 63-deputy house.

The proposed law must now be approved by the upper house and signed by the president to become law, although analysts say that is a mere formality.

Karen Zarindast reports.