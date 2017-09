Video

Tonba Township in south-west Tibet is the hometown of incense production.

Among its 473 housholds, 239 can make Tibetan incense. Their annual income is more than $1.5m (£1m).

Watermills here are turning day and night to process the materials needed for Tibetan incense, which has a 1,300-year-old history.

Arif Shamim reports.