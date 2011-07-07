China's 42km Jiaozhou bridge 'safe', says chief engineer

Video

The chief engineer of the world's longest sea-bridge, which is in China, has denied claims that its construction was rushed to allow it to open on schedule.

Shao Xinpeng told state media that the Jiaozhou bridge, which opened on 30 June, was safe and ready for traffic.

Chinese media reported finding incomplete crash-barriers, missing lighting and loose nuts on guard-rails on the 42km (26 miles) bridge.

Reports blamed workers' haste to finish the bridge in time for the Communist Party's 90th anniversary.