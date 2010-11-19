Mount Merapi volcano
Victims of Merapi eruption suffer from trauma

It has now been confirmed that 275 have died following the eruption of Mount Merapi in Java last month.

Hundreds of thousands more have been forced into makeshift camps.

The BBC's Guy Delauney reports from Jakarta.

