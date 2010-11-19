Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Victims of Merapi eruption suffer from trauma
It has now been confirmed that 275 have died following the eruption of Mount Merapi in Java last month.
Hundreds of thousands more have been forced into makeshift camps.
The BBC's Guy Delauney reports from Jakarta.
-
19 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-pacific-11796084/victims-of-merapi-eruption-suffer-from-traumaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window