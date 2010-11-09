Votes counted amid Burma poll boycott

Video

Early results point to a victory for the party closely linked to the present military government in Burma, after the country's first election in 20 years.

There are still hopes that the opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi might be freed from house arrest in the near future.

The poll, which was boycotted by the main opposition group, was undermined by campaign restrictions and reports of irregularities.

On Monday, fighting between rebels and government troops sent thousands of refugees fleeing into Thailand.

The BBC's Alastair Leithead reports.