The 'tunnel' that turned out to be a loo

The 'underground lair' that turned out to be a loo
Intrigued by reports of a gang of Indian burglars building an "underground tunnel" to hide their loot, the BBC's Dan Johnson went to investigate.
Produced by Shalu Yadav; shot and edited by Varun Nayar
25 May 2018
