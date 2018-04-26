The house that is in two countries

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The house that is in both India and Myanmar
The residents of Longwa village, live in both India and Myanmar, and say they enjoy the best of both worlds.
Produced by Shalu Yadav, shot and edited by Sharad Badhe
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window