Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India's 'sugarcane leopards' prowl close to humans
Over the years, deforestation has driven large numbers of leopards into sugarcane fields in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.
This has led to increased conflict with farmers living nearby, especially as the leopards often stray into people's homes in search of food.
Video by Praveen Thakare and Parvez Ahmad
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-43695820/india-s-sugarcane-leopards-prowl-close-to-humansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window