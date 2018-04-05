Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The festival breaking elite control of Indian classical music
How do you make classical music more accessible in India? This musician is leading a movement to start a musical revolution in India.
Video by Jaltson Akkanath Chummar
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-43651248/the-festival-breaking-elite-control-of-indian-classical-musicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window