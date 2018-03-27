Media player
India 'smoking' elephant video goes viral
A video of the animal blowing out ash from a fire has baffled wildlife experts around the world.
Scientists say further study is needed to fully understand the animal's behaviour.
Credit: Vinay Kumar, Wildlife Conservation Society of India
27 Mar 2018
Share
