The man who runs an 'orphanage' for wild animals
The Indian man who shares his house with leopards and bears

Prakash Amte rescues wild animals whose parents have been killed in hunts. His centre is home to peacocks, hyenas, bears and leopards.

Produced by Prajakta Dhulap, shot by Aarju Aalam, edited by Parvez Ahmad

  • 16 Feb 2018
  • From the section India