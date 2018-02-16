Media player
The Indian man who shares his house with leopards and bears
Prakash Amte rescues wild animals whose parents have been killed in hunts. His centre is home to peacocks, hyenas, bears and leopards.
Produced by Prajakta Dhulap, shot by Aarju Aalam, edited by Parvez Ahmad
16 Feb 2018
