Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's the problem with India's feral dogs?
Many people in northern India are too scared to leave their home at night because of the number of rabid dogs on the streets.
So why isn’t India doing more to tackle the problem?
BBC South Asia correspondent Justin Rowlatt reports.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section India
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window