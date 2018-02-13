What's the problem with India's feral dogs?
Many people in northern India are too scared to leave their home at night because of the number of rabid dogs on the streets.

So why isn’t India doing more to tackle the problem?

BBC South Asia correspondent Justin Rowlatt reports.

