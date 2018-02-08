Bollywood’s first female gaffer
The only woman to light up Bollywood films

Hetal Dedhia explains how she broke into a male-dominated field to lead lighting and electrical crews on Indian film sets.

Video by Vishnu Vardhan, Jaltson AC, Janhavee Moole, Neha Sharma and Pratiksha Ghildial

  • 08 Feb 2018
  • From the section India
