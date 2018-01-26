India audiences puzzled over film fuss
Padmaavat: India audiences puzzled over controversy

Controversial Bollywood film Padmaavat finally opened in India after months of protests. The BBC asked audiences if the controversy was justified.

  • 26 Jan 2018
