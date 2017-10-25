India’s first woman WWE wrestler

Video

After becoming a wife and mother, Kavita Devi was told not to pursue sport.

She is now the first Indian woman to compete internationally in World Wrestling Entertainment.

This week a group of experts are taking part in the BBC 100 Women Challenge in Brazil, and have five days to create new ways to tackle sexism in sport.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

