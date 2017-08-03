Manto: The author who marked the madness of partition

Video

Seventy years after India’s independence from British rule, a movie is being made about a writer from the time who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Saadat Hasan Manto wrote about society in India and Pakistan, both before partition and after. He is barely known in the west, but because of his colourful life story and the controversy surrounding his bold style of writing, he’s become something of an icon in South Asia.

Produced by Yogita Limaye. Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC.