Australian immigration changes dash dreams
Indians hoping to work in Australia say immigration changes have ruined their dreams, reports Sanjoy Majumder.
Australia has announced sweeping changes to its visa rules, making immigration much harder for skilled workers from overseas.
The highest proportion of skilled workers in Australia are from India, followed by the UK and the Philippines. Over 8,000 Indians were granted visas in the past nine months.
So how have the changes gone down in India?
01 May
