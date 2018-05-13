China carrier starts sea trials
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China's first home-built carrier starts sea trials

State media show footage of the still-unnamed aircraft carrier leaving port in the north-eastern city of Dalian on Sunday.

The carrier was launched this time last year, but since then has been fitted with weapons and other equipment, and has not yet entered service.

  • 13 May 2018
Go to next video: China's new military toy in 60 seconds