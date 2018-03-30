Media player
US envoy to China says 'we don't trust' Kim Jong-un
The US ambassador to China Terry Branstad says that while he does not trust Kim Jong-un's commitment to denuclearise, he added that the US needed to see "what the possibilities are" with North Korea.
Interview by the BBC's Robin Brant.
30 Mar 2018
