Video

Famed Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong had no contact with his British father, barring a few sporadic letters, since he was a child.

But a recent BBC report on Wong's mission to find out more about his father led to an unexpected meeting - with two long-lost half-brothers.

Video by Zhijie Shao and Tessa Wong. Filmed by Edwin Lee.

Read more here: ‘BBC helped me find family who never knew me'