Flames engulf highway in China
Video

Flames engulf highway in China after gas tanker overturns

Dashcam footage captured the moment a Chinese highway was surrounded by flames, after liquefied natural gas from an overturned tanker caught fire in Hebei province.

  • 12 Feb 2018
  • From the section China
