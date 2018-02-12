Media player
Flames engulf highway in China after gas tanker overturns
Dashcam footage captured the moment a Chinese highway was surrounded by flames, after liquefied natural gas from an overturned tanker caught fire in Hebei province.
12 Feb 2018
