Aftermath of Hong Kong bus crash
A double-decker bus has crashed in Hong Kong killing 18 people and injuring nearly 50, officials say.
The bus was carrying spectators and workers from horse races before it overturned in the New Territories area.
Some passengers managed to climb out of the vehicle on their own, but others had to be cut free by firefighters.
10 Feb 2018
From the section China
