Video

Chinese law does not allow unmarried women to freeze their eggs, pushing those with the means to seek treatment overseas.

The US is one of the most popular destinations, but the procedure can cost about $20,000 (£16,000).

The BBC followed the journey of Manman, 31, from Beijing to Los Angeles, where she has banked more than 30 of her eggs.

Video by Zoe Chen and Grace Tsoi.