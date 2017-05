Video

Siberian tiger quintuplets have been born at a breeding centre in Harbin, north-east China.

Now more than a month old, they remain in healthy condition.

Siberian tigers normally give birth to two to four cubs at a time and it is very rare for a set of quintuplets to be born healthy.

Breeders at the centre said that the mother did not look after the cubs after they were born, and so they are raising them.