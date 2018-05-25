Has N Korea done its last nuclear test?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Korea's nuclear site destruction: What does it mean?
North Korea says destroying Punggye-ri, its only nuclear testing site, proves it's serious about its intentions for peace.
How significant is the move and should we trust it?
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44251928/north-korea-s-nuclear-site-destruction-what-does-it-meanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window