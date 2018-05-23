Grieving uncle's message to America

Media player
Texas school shooting: Pakistani girl's body returned home
Sabika Sheikh's funeral has taken place in her home country of Pakistan. The foreign exchange student was killed by a gunman at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
Sabika's uncle, Colonel Haider Ali, wants the US to make schools safer, not just for the sake of his niece, but also for American children.
23 May 2018
