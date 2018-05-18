Handbag raids at dawn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
1MDB: Handbags and money seized in raids on Malaysian former PM Razak
Police in Malaysia say they have seized hundreds of boxes of luxury items and handbags full of foreign currency from properties linked to ex-PM Najib Razak.
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44166718/1mdb-handbags-and-money-seized-in-raids-on-malaysian-former-pm-razakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window