Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teen prodigy Joey Alexander: 'There wasn't much jazz in Bali'
Many musicians only dream of being nominated for a Grammy.
One Indonesian jazz pianist has been up for the award three times… and he’s only 14 years old.
The musical prodigy’s fourth album was released earlier this month. We caught up with him while he was on tour in Southeast Asia.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44165375/teen-prodigy-joey-alexander-there-wasn-t-much-jazz-in-baliRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window